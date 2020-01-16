Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 21,676 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the quarter. Union Bankshares makes up about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Union Bankshares worth $26,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,428,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $427,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $48,765,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $2,926,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

NYSE:AUB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,864. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.