Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 37,691 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 476,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

