Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $158.27. 1,327,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average of $151.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

