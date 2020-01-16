TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

