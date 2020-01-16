Trident Resources (LON:TRR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Trident Resources (LON:TRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.90. Trident Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

In other Trident Resources news, insider Adam Davidson purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,050 ($14,535.65).

Trident Resources Company Profile

Trident Resources Plc intends to acquire a controlling interest in a company or asset in the mining or metals sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit