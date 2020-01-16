Trident Resources (LON:TRR) Announces Earnings Results

Trident Resources (LON:TRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.90. Trident Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Get Trident Resources alerts:

In other Trident Resources news, insider Adam Davidson purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,050 ($14,535.65).

Trident Resources Plc intends to acquire a controlling interest in a company or asset in the mining or metals sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.