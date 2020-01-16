Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.49. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 22,635 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

