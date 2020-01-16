Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 1,458,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,248. Trimble has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $36,615,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Trimble by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,400,000 after acquiring an additional 602,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 57.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 411,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

