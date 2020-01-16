Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,217. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Analyst Recommendations for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit