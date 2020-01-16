Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,217. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

