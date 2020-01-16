Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Trivago reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

TRVG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 155,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. Trivago has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trivago by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Trivago by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

