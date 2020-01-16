Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.96

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and traded as low as $47.90. Truxton shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 1,477 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

