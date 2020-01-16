TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TUWOY. Barclays downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

