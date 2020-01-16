U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Earnings History for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit