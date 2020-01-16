U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.