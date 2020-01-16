U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

USPH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.07. 76,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $102.92 and a 1-year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

