UBS Group Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €27.50 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duerr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

ETR:DUE opened at €28.73 ($33.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

