Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.85).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of UDG traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 799 ($10.51). 276,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 802.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 779.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

