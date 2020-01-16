Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after buying an additional 1,112,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.00. 715,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.