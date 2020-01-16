Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Several analysts have commented on RARE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

