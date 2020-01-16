UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of UMB Financial worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.38. 160,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,236. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

