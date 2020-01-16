UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of UNF opened at $210.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $335,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

