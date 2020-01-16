United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.50

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$99.50 and last traded at C$99.50, with a volume of 1940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

