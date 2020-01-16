United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

UCBI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 86.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

