United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 539,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of UIHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 131,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson bought 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,234.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 165.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 228,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $2,593,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 136,526 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 111.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in United Insurance by 143.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UIHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

