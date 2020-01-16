United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.