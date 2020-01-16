United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $122.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.
UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.
Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
