United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $122.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

