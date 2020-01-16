Unobtanium Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $54.02 or 0.00618134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $289.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.52 or 0.03747503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,564 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

