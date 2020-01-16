Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1.06 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.06027294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

