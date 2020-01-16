Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Usio stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.89% of Usio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

