UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UTG stock remained flat at $$35.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. UTG has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $40.00.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Cortines purchased 1,000 shares of UTG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Corporate insiders own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

