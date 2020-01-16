Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.16

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.16 and traded as high as $247.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 80,658 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

In other news, insider Susan Hansen bought 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30). Also, insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £11,950 ($15,719.55).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

