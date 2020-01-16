V Systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0306

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. Over the last week, V Systems has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $58.14 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.03567293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00193685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,815,141,015 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,282,551 coins. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

