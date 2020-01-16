VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.78

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $17.52. VALEO/S shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.