Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.

Valterra Resource Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

