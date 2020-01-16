ValuEngine Downgrades NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) to Sell

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NCMGY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,273. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

About NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

