Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.97. 780,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.