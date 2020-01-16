Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,260,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,412,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 506,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,290. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $171.90 and a 1-year high of $256.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6513 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.