Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,541,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,203 shares.The stock last traded at $87.75 and had previously closed at $87.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

