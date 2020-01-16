Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,541,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,203 shares.The stock last traded at $87.75 and had previously closed at $87.65.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BIV)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
