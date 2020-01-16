Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 396.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,994,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,597 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,750. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.41 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

