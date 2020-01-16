Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 371,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,471. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

