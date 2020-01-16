Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.03. 2,559,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.95 and a 1-year high of $304.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

