Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $150.44. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,873. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $141.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.7219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.19.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.