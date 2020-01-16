Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.89. 71,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,237. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

