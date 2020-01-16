Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

VECO traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $16.46. 16,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $757.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.37. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,877 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $2,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

