Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $27.30 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Velas has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and $2.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,046,247,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,165,202 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

