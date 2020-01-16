Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.42. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 4,622 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $378.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $318,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,374,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,251.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,934. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

