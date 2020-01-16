Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0005

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Verasity has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $171,746.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

