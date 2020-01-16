Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Raised to $67.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

VRNT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. 355,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

