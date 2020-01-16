VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

VRNA opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.78.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

