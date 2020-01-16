Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading Down 5.5%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 4,753 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 54,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vicinity Centres in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.52 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

