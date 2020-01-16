VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, VIDY has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.80 or 0.06064783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.