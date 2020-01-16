Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 117,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,409. The firm has a market cap of $292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 587.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

